Paris Olympics — why are fries and avocados banned in the Olympic Village?

Athletes will have to say au revoir to a few foods during their visit to France. With the 2024 Olympics in full swing, competitors staying in the Olympic Village won’t be finding some specific foods, including french fries and avocados. But the ban isn’t just a random policy to deprive competitors of guacamolé or their side of fries.

“French fries are too risky because of fire-hazard concerns over deep-fat fryers,” Charles Guilloy, one of the village’s chefs in charge, told The New York Times in March. “No to foie gras because animal well-being is on everyone’s mind, and no to avocados because they are imported from a great distance and consume a lot of water.”

For Charles and fellow chef Stéphane Chicheri, the Olympic Games’ carbon footprint played a major role in the menu. But it doesn’t mean the athletes won’t have endless options to choose from.

In fact, the dining hall in Saint-Denis, just north of Paris, will serve about 500 different dishes, according to the outlet. Not to mention, six quick-meal establishments specializing in Asian, Middle Eastern and Afro-Caribbean cuisine will also be ready to go.

“At the Village, catering has an important role,” Operations Director of catering company Soxedo Live!, Laurent Pasteur explained in a statement, “to contribute modestly to the performance of the athletes with menus that have been adapted to suit elite sport but also satisfy the expectations of athletes from every continent, with more than 200 nationalities, so that everyone feels at home.”

The menu items, or lack thereof, are part of Paris’ conscious effort to lower carbon emissions during the event. All athletes in the village are sleeping on easily recyclable cardboard beds and the organizers chose not to install air conditioning at the complex. Instead, it’s cooled by water pipes that run under the floorboards.

But the reaction from athletes visiting hasn’t been all that chill. Along with other countries, including Great Britain and Australia, Team USA will also be hauling in their own AC units, according to the Washington Post.

“As you can imagine, this is a period of time in which consistency and predictability is critical for Team USA’s performance,” CEO of the US Olympic & Paralympic Committee Sarah Hylandsaid in a briefing last month. “In our conversations with athletes, this was a very high priority and something that the athletes felt was a critical component in their performance capability and the predictability and consistency of what they’re accustomed to.”