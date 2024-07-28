Pakistan Street Child football team kicks off Norway Cup with a win

The National Street Child Football team of Pakistan has achieved its first victory in the Norway Cup, defeating the Norwegian Club, Astor, by a convincing score of 6-1.

According to details, Norway took an early lead with a goal against the Pakistani team in the first half.

However, the national team quickly equalized, setting the stage for a thrilling match.

In the second half, the Pakistani team dominated the game, scoring five goals against Norway. For Pakistan Abdul Ghani scored two goals while Essa, Junaid, Awais, and Muhammad Khan hit one goal each, respectively.

This victory marks a significant milestone for the National Street Child Football team, who will play their second match against the Verdanset Football Club on July 29.