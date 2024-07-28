Rains forecast across country from today to Wednesday

The Meteorological Department has forecast rainfall across the country due to monsoon winds, expected to continue from Sunday (today) until Wednesday. According to private news channel, the department predicts rain in Kashmir, Islamabad, Punjab and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa starting today.

In Sindh, districts such as Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Umarkot, Badin and other coastal areas may experience rain accompanied by thunderstorms, with partly cloudy conditions in some places.

Additionally, Karachi is expected to see rain beginning from Monday (tomorrow).