24-hour gas shutdown affects half of Karachi

The gas supply has been suspended in half of Karachi for 24 hours on Sunday. The citizens are technically bearing gas loadshedding for 31 hours as the SSGC suspends the supply of gas at 10pm daily.

According to Sui Southern spokesperson, the shutdown, which is affecting both domestic and industrial consumers, was due to the joining of transmission pipeline work.

The spokesperson said that the affected areas include Surjani Town, Manghopir, Qasba Town, Orangi, North Karachi, North Nazimabad, FB Area, Gulberg, Buffer Zone, Site Industrial Area, Baldia, Ittehad Town, Kemari, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Ahsanabad, Janjal Goth, and Super Highway surroundings.

The gas supply was suspended from 5 am on July 28 and will continue until 5 am on July 29 (Monday).

Earlier, in a significant development, Mari Petroleum Company successfully found new gas reserves from five wells in Sindh.

The company completed the testing, production, and transmission of an additional 3 million metric standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas.

This development was announced following the submission of detailed reports to the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

According to Mari Petroleum, the natural gas extracted from the Ghazij Gas Field is now being supplied to Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL).

It is pertinent to mention here that miscreants blew up a 24-inch diameter Sui gas pipeline in Mach, resulting in a disruption of gas supply to various areas, including Quetta.

The damage caused by the explosion led to a complete suspension of gas supply.