Unity among politicians key to unlocking democracy’s true potential: Experts

Democracy, commonly heralded as the best form of government, thrives on expression of the people’s will through their elected representatives. But, this journey sometimes becomes tumultuous amidst populism, extra constitutional measures and upheavals.

In many countries this system suffered a severe blow due to political engineering, venomous uprising and unconstitutional acts even by those always propagating democracy and the populist leaders as we recently witnesses in our country.

When the political players enter a deadlock due to their arrogance and haughtiness and close the doors for negotiation, strictly sticking to their stance, the concept of political harmony and understanding each other’s viewpoint fades away.

These uncalled for interruptions leave deep scars on the political landscape besides fostering an environment where religious extremism, terrorism and societal and political intolerance creeps in, marring any country’s economic and democratic progress very badly.

“The fractured governance structure, built on numerous fault lines, often becomes a catalyst for these extra constitutional steps,” said Professor Dr A. H. Hilali, former Chairman Political Science Department, University of Peshawar. “Corruption, mismanagement, nepotism and jobbery often weaken a democratic system and rule of law. Moreover, locking horns by different political forces paves way for extra constitutional steps by non-democratic forces.”

Most recently, the political temperature in the country and stiffness of rival forces not to sit on table for resolving contentious issues has heightened self-centered politicking.

“Although we have a glaring example of creating Pakistan through a democratic struggle wherein Quaid-i-Azam repeatedly negotiated with other leaders, the formula for division of British India, yet some of our leaders are still too far from such wisdom and approach and difficult to be dealt with,” Hilali said.

He feared that a permanent political divide with no channels of communication would further retard democratic systems and if the trend of blame games, accusations and hooliganism continues it would lay inconceivable negative effect on democracy and state institutions.

As in democracy today’s rivals are friends of tomorrow, therefore, revisiting their stance by political leaders always brings out some solution to stalemates and deadlocks. But, most of time we see these leaders negating one and other in the name of party policy or political affiliation.

“The PTI founder has taken a harsh stance for not talking to any political party or government for resolution of political issues and his party is mainly restricted to social media statements,” remarked Ikhtair Wali Khan, the PMLN KP Spokesman. “Anybody thinking that the whole nation was standing behind him, is a misperception and nobody can impose his will on others on this basis.”

He said a malicious onslaught to push back the contemporary political forces as being done by PTI through malicious propaganda, rather spoils opportunities for negotiations and harmony. “When the parties have vendetta against sister political forces and allegedly get involved in May 9 type vandalism, attacking PTV and parliament buildings and continuously involved in mud-slinging and hurling baseless allegations, they leave minimal space for other parties to negotiate with them.”

On the other hand Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf level allegations of rigging the elections at the same time forgetting the situation in 2018. If rival forces charge each other with the same kind of allegations, what can be the way out for reconciliation and harmony.

But, the saner elements of society like Dr Hilali see political harmony as the only panacea to nation’s sufferings. “It is very important for our country as it was passing through a difficult time on geopolitical fronts and there is a need for broader national unity to steer the country out of turmoil.”

He strongly advocated fostering a culture of dialogue and tolerance among political forces, ensuring that differing viewpoints coexist within the democratic framework and political parties for mutual as well as benefits for our people.

Therefore, it is high time for all political and other constitutional organs of the state to seek a broader harmony to promote good governance and strengthen democratic institutions to pave way for the coming generation to prosper and live in peace.

Moreover, in a situation when the country is encountering terrorism and extremism and financial crunch, political harmony is not just a desirable ideal but a fundamental necessity for the welfare of people, rule of law and supremacy of parliament.

The understandings reached previously like Charter of Democracy by PML-N and PPPP need to be reviewed making them more inclusive and acceptable to all forces. In put by other state organs can also be included in framing any new charter wherein all forces join hands for fighting out challenges the country is facing presently.

Everybody must understand that people are the ultimate sufferer due to their willful thinking and policies. Therefore, they should forget personal vindictiveness and arrogance for the welfare of poor masses, being crushed by uncontrolled price hike, political uncertainty and in-fighting.

Moreover, any situation where our own political forces fail to stand united for supreme national interests opens doors for external forces to interference and move forward their nefarious agenda of de-stabilizing our country.