Hand pump culture fades away in rural South Punjab

Once an indispensable part of every rural household in South Punjab, the hand pump, lovingly referred to as “Nalka,” has seen a precipitous decline in popularity.

This cultural shift, while marked by the march of modernization, has brought with it a host of unintended consequences, underscoring the enduring value of this simple yet effective technology.

For generations, the “Nalka” was more than just a water source as it was a symbol of self-reliance and community spirit. Its operation provided essential physical exercise, contributing to the overall health and well-being of rural inhabitants, said Riaz Ahmed Lodhi, a government employee. Recalling past, he stated, it was a champion of water conservation, encouraging judicious use of this precious resource. In an era when electricity bills are soaring and load shedding is a regular ordeal, the economic and practical advantages of the “Nalka” are more apparent than ever.

Beyond the household, the Nalka played a crucial role in community welfare, he hinted. It was a common sight at public places, graveyards, and along highways, offering respite to weary travelers and quenching the thirst of countless souls. These water points were not just physical necessities but also acts of selfless service, reflecting the region’s rich tradition of hospitality.

However, he maintained , the allure of modern conveniences has gradually eroded the significance of the Nalka. Electric pumps have replaced the manual ones, and the younger generation is increasingly unfamiliar with the art of drawing water from the depths of the earth. As a result, we are witnessing a decline in physical activity, a rise in water wastage, and a growing dependence on electricity, he remarked.

Nasir Bagga, a plumber, believe that reviving the use of Nalkas could be a significant step towards addressing multiple challenges. By promoting water conservation, reducing electricity consumption, and improving public health, this simple technology can contribute to a more sustainable and resilient future. It can serve as a powerful tool for preserving cultural heritage and developing a sense of community.

It is high time to recognize the value of the Nalka and initiate efforts to bring it back to its rightful place in our lives. Nasir however stated that Nalka price is Rs 80, 000 so people preferred electric pumps. He further informed that some cattle farmers have Nalka at their farms for emergency like situation to quench thirst of cattle during loadshedding.