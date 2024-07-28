KP Information advisor slams IPPs as corruption havens

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Advisor for Information, Barrister Dr. Saif, criticized the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) introduced by PML-N and PPP, describing them as a termite eating away at the nation.

In a statement, Dr. Saif stated that IPPs are synonymous with elite corruption, imposed on the public through agreements made by political elites in the 1990s. He questioned who brought in the IPPs in 1994, 2002, and 2015 and renewed their contracts, and which politicians and key figures profited from these agreements. Despite the significant influence of powerful families and individuals, not a single audit of the IPPs has been conducted in 30 years.