Shibli Faraz seeks removal from ECL, approaches IHC

PTI leader Shibli Faraz has approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to have his name removed from the Exit Control List (ECL).

The registrar’s office has scheduled Faraz’s petition for a hearing tomorrow, with Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri set to preside over the case.

The petition lists the Interior Secretary and other officials as respondents. Shibli Faraz is currently facing over 20 different cases in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and other cities in Punjab. The courts have granted him bail in these cases.