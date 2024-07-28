WCLA to host mango festival at Shalimar Gardens

The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) is all set to host mango festival, named as ‘Megh, Malhaar Aur Mango’, which would take place at the historic Shalimar Gardens on August 2-4, 2024.

The festival would run daily from 4pm to 11pm and it would promise a delightful experience for all mango enthusiasts and families.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, the mango festival would showcase an impressive array of activities and attractions, including 80 varieties of mangoes from different regions, delectable mango-based desserts, delicious mango shakes, and traditional lassi.

Visitors can also enjoy a variety of savory and sweet mango dishes, witness exciting mango cuisine competitions featuring innovative recipes, and treat themselves to an assortment of mango-flavored ice creams.

The festival will also feature vibrant cultural performances celebrating the rich heritage of Lahore, live music to enhance the festive atmosphere, and various food stalls offering delicious treats and snacks.

The In charge Shalimar Garden Salahuddin Mazari said, “Designed to celebrate the king of fruits in the most delightful manner, the mango festival aims to bring together the community for a memorable experience amidst the historic beauty of Shalimar Gardens. With something for everyone, this festival is the perfect summer outing for families and friends.”

“The WCLA, in collaboration with COTHM and Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture Multan along with the local vendors and cultural groups, is committed to making this festival a grand success. This is going to be the first ever mango festival at the Shalimar Gardens, and we will make it a regular feature every year,” explained the Director Marketing & Tourism Tania Qureshi.