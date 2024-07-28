5 robbers killed, 30 arrested in anti-crime operations in Karachi

Five robbers were killed and 18 others were injured in 17 encounters with law enforcement in a series of anti-crime operations across Karachi in last one week. According to a private news channel, a total of 30 suspects were arrested during these confrontations.

The spokesperson for the Karachi Police, these operations were carried out under the directives of Additional IG Karachi, focusing on cracking down on criminal activities in the city. In the past week, police recovered 26 different types of illegal weapons and 13 motorcycles from the arrested individuals. The police also intensified the anti-narcotics campaign, seizing 39 kilograms of hashish, ice/crystal, and heroin with a significant street value.

In addition to narcotics, more than 101 various illegal weapons and ammunition used in criminal activities were confiscated from the suspects, said the police.