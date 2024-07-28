Govt to scrap free electricity for VIPs

The Ministry of Energy has decided to work on an emergency plan that includes the potential abolition of free electricity facilities in all government and semi-government institutions.

Sources indicate that the ministry is contemplating cutting off free electricity to all, including bureaucrats, judges, and parliamentarians, as part of the broader strategy to address the financial challenges facing the country.

Additionally, the ministry is considering the withdrawal of the free petrol facility in the second phase of the plan. Sources say that permanent default can only be avoided only through revolutionary measures.

They said that these measures are seen as essential to achieve the ambitious goal of reaching $60 billion in exports.

Sources further reveal that only industries and businesses will be given the permissible facilities, emphasizing a targeted approach to support economic productivity. There is also a proposal to reduce Maximum Demand Indicator (MDI) charges for factories, aimed at lowering operational costs for the manufacturing sector.

The ministry has also decided to review the performance of regulatory bodies such as the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) and the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) to ensure efficiency and accountability.