KP Health Card patients face 40% rate hike

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved a significant 40% increase in the rates for cardiac procedures covered under the health card scheme, aimed at enhancing free treatment for heart disease patients.

Effective from August, the new rates will apply to all free cardiac procedures performed at hospitals.

The adjustment reflects a range of increasesósome procedures will see a rise of up to 100%, while others will go up by 5%, as detailed by Dr. Riyaz Tanoli, Chief Executive Officer of the Health Plus Program.

This decision addresses long-standing demands for rate adjustments and is expected to reduce waiting times and improve access to cardiology services. Dr. Tanoli explained that the previous rates, set in 2016, had not kept pace with rising costs of implants, diagnostic reagents, medicines, and utility charges, exacerbated by the increase in dollar value. The health card budget allocates 27% to heart disease treatments, with 169,107 cardiac procedures performed to date.