Pakistani Woman achieves feat on 12th highest mountain

Pakistani mountaineer Anam Uzair has achieved a remarkable feat by summiting Broad Peak, the world’s twelfth highest peak at 8,051 meters. Hailing from Lahore, Uzair becomes only the second Pakistani woman to reach this summit, following Naila Kayani’s historic climb.

Broad Peak marks the second 8,000-meter peak in Uzair’s climbing career, with her previous ascent being Manaslu Peak in Nepal. She achieved this milestone today alongside American Pakistani climber Ammar Butt.

The successful ascent was guided by Shahroz Kashif, with support from high-altitude porters Ali Akbar and Ali Hoshi. The team reached the summit at 11:30 AM this morning, celebrating their achievement on social media.