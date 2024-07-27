Joc Pederson homers help Diamondbacks beat the Pirates 4-3

Joc Pederson hit a solo homer, Zac Gallen navigated six solid innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 on Friday night.

The D-backs have won three straight games and nine of 12. Down 3-1 heading into the sixth, Arizona responded with three runs off Luis Ortiz and Carmen Mlodzinski.

Pederson started the inning with a homer that traveled 453 feet, deep into the seats in right. Gabriel Moreno singled home Christian Walker to tie it, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. scored on a wild pitch from Mlodzinski (2-4).

Pederson homered for the second straight game. The 32-year-old hit his 200th career homer in an 8-6 victory in Kansas City on Wednesday, which was another come-from-behind win. “We’re gritty,” Pederson said. “That’s what it takes to be a good team. Sometimes you get knocked down and you’ve got to get up, fight back and finish the game strong. Our team’s doing a great job.”

The D-backs improved to 54-50, which is the first time they’ve been four games over .500 this season. Gallen (8-5) pitched into the seventh, but was pulled after walking the first two batters of the inning. Kevin Ginkel wiggled out of the jam, striking out Andrew McCutchen and Oneil Cruz before Nick Gonzales grounded out. Ryan Thompson threw a scoreless eighth and Paul Sewald worked the ninth for his 16th save. Gurriel finished with three hits – all singles.