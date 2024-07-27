Sir Keir Starmer hails `excellent´ Team GB athletes ahead of Paris Olympics

Sir Keir Starmer has extended his well-wishes to Team GB’s 327 athletes after watching flag-bearers Tom Daley and Helen Glover lead out the British contingent at the Olympic opening ceremony in Paris.

The Prime Minister – who unlike his neighbours opted out of a protective poncho – was amongst the dignitaries braving the downpour at the Trocadero, the end-point of a six-kilometre flotilla of athletes down the Seine marking the first time a summer Olympic curtain-raiser has ever taken place outside a stadium. Sixteen-year-old Megan Havers got the British contingent off to their competitive start on Thursday when she fired the first arrow at the archery preliminaries, while campaigns in men’s rugby sevens, women’s football and handball – all without British representation – also began earlier this week.