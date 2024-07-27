Erling Haaland: It’s difficult to be sharp if you play over 70 games a year

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has warned that players cannot be “sharp” if they are made to play 70 games a year. The Norway international has enjoyed a summer break after his country did not make it to Euro 2024, but looked on from afar as some of those who were on duty in Germany struggled to reproduce their best form at the end of a long campaign. Speaking in New York during City’s pre-season tour, Haaland told reporters: “We all saw in the Euros as well in general how tired people were.

“You could see the level, you could see even in people’s faces how tired they were of football, if you can say it that way.

“And I think that’s how it will be as well this season, of course not in the start, though maybe for some because some will not get a lot of vacation.