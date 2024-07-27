FCAA KP to support Businessman Forum in SCCI elections

Frontier Custom Agents Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announced full support to businessman forum in upcoming Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry elections.

A delegation of FCAA KP led by its president Ziaul Haq Sarhadi held a meeting with the leader of the Businessman Forum former senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour here in his office, said in a statement here on Saturday.

The FCAA KP Vice President Khalid Shahzad, Vice President Imtiaz Ahmad Ali and executive members Mansoor Ahmad and Noman ul Haq were amongst the members of the delegation.

The meeting was also attended by the SCCI president Fuad Ishaq, Vice President Ejaz Khan Afridi, Former Vice President of the chamber Javed Akhtar and senior member Nadeem Rauf.

Ziaul Haq Sarhadi expressed confidence in the leadership of Businessman Forum former senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour and said the FCCA will fully support the forum in the forthcoming SCCI’s elections.

He informed FCAA came into existence back in 1976 and the latter was registered with SCCI in 1990 and since then the association has stood with the Businessman Forum till date and will continue to support the forum in future.

Sarhadi said SCCI is the only forum of the business community which had played a vital role in taking up the traders’ issues with the government and relevant authorities.