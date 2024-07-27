Maritime Minister chairs meeting to discuss Customs, Shipping Agents’ issues

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Sheikh chaired a meeting here the other day at the PNSC building to discuss and resolve trade-related issues faced by trade bodies concerning Pakistan Customs, Shipping Agents, Terminal Operators Companies, and Karachi Port Trust. The meeting was convened on the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to resolve issues of the stakeholders. Syed Syedain Raza Zaidi Chairman of KPT, Alia Shahid DG Ports and Shipping, representatives of Karachi Customs Agents Association headed by Mehmood ul Hassan, Maqbool Malik Chairman All Pakistan Custom Agent Association, Asif Sakhi Vice President FPCCI, Khurram Ijaz former Vice President FPCCI, Omer Shafique Collector Customs Enforcement KPT, representatives of Terminal Operating Companies, KICT, KGTL & SAPT attended the meeting.