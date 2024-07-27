Nargis Fakhri wants to work in Pakistani entertainment industry

Actress Nargis Fakhri, whose origins trace back to Pakistan, says that at a “time when there are divides between cultures and races” she would like to cross borders for work.

She would like to spread one message – we’re all the same inside and working together is the key to moving forward.

Be it Ali Zafar, Fawad Khan or Mahira Khan, Bollywood has welcomed Pakistani actors with open arms. And Nargis shares that she would like to travel to Pakistan with her craft.

Asked if she would consider working in the Pakistani industry, Nargis, who picked an action-comedy film “Spy” for her first Hollywood outing last year, said: “I’m not the one to rule anything out.”

“With Pakistan being in my blood, I would certainly look at opportunities to travel there,” Nargis told IANS in an email interaction.

The actress, who will be seen portraying Mohammad Azharuddin’s second wife Sangeeta Bijlani’s role in “Azhar”, feels that with stardom comes responsibility.

She said: “I believe that as actors, we have a phenomenal platform to spread positivity and influence people in the same way. In a time where there are divides between cultures and races, I would love to use my position to show that we are all the same inside and working together is the key to moving forward.”

Nargis took the first step towards the world of glamour as a model in 2005. After “Rockstar”, she did films on a wide variety of topics ranging from serious to fun like “Main Tera Hero” and “Madras Cafe”.

Post “Azhar”, Nargis will be seen in “Houseful 3” and “Banjo”.