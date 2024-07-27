Why is she still single? Yumna Zaidi answers!

A-list actor Yumna Zaidi clarified that she thoroughly enjoys her singlehood as she discusses her relationship status in a viral video.

In a clip from a recent outing, doing rounds on social media, Yumna Zaidi opened up on her relationship status and confirmed that she is single. However, the actor maintained that as weird as it may sound, she loves being single.

Upon being asked the reason behind her singlehood, she told the media reporter, “I’m a difficult sort of person that’s why I’m single.”

“I don’t know, it’s so weird to say that but I love being single,” Zaidi added.

In an earlier outing, the ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ actor outlined the qualities she seeks in her potential life partner, underscoring that the person must be a good human being. “He has to be a good person, by heart, must be intelligent and have a sharp mind,” Zaidi had said and emphasized the importance of him having a ‘good companionship’ with her.

The celebrity added that although she likes Hollywood star Tom Cruise, good looks like him are not something she is looking for in her future

husband.