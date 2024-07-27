Why did Aamina took a long break from acting?

Renowned Pakistani actor Aamina Sheikh is planning for a grand comeback to the big screen in the much awaited ‘Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo’ series on Netflix. She is a dedicated mother to two children: a boy from her present marriage and a daughter, Meisah, from her previous marriage to actor Mohib Mirza. She is well-known for her outstanding performances and commitment to advancing the arts and culture. The actor has always played a helping role in raising her kids, including reading stories to them during the COVID-19 pandemic and participating in other enriching activities. Aamina discussed the challenges she had to endure during the responsibilities of parenting with her flourishing acting career. Now, the actor is returning to the industry now that her kids have grown older. A new chapter in her career will be highlighted by her upcoming role in ‘Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo’, which will showcase her unwavering love for acting and dedication to her craft.