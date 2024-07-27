Plantation campaign gets a diplomatic boost

In a unique initiative to promote environmental diplomacy, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to invite diplomats from various countries to participate in the Margalla Hills Plantation Campaign. The decision was made on the instructions of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, said Chairman CDA, Mohammad Ali Randhawa during his visit to Margalla Trail 5 on Saturday to oversee the preparations for the campaign. He announced that ambassadors of different countries will be invited to plant trees on Margalla Hills, creating a symbolic bond between nations and the environment. To create awareness, diplomats will be encouraged to upload photos with the trees they plant on social media using the hashtag #selfiewithatree. Additionally, designated spaces will be allocated for each country to plant trees, fostering a sense of ownership and international cooperation. The CDA aims to involve students, youth, and trekkers in the plantation drive, encouraging them to plant trees for themselves and their families. To facilitate this, the CDA will provide saplings and plantation seed balls to visitors of Margalla Trails. Chairman Randhawa also met with Ethiopian Ambassador Jamal Bekar at Trail 5, presenting him with plant seeds and expressing commitment to support the ambassador’s plantation drive. The event is part of a broader effort to enhance the environment and promote greenery in the capital city. The CDA plans to upgrade its nursery to increase its capacity for the campaign. This innovative initiative aims to bring together the diplomatic community, citizens, and the government to promote environmental awareness and action.