KP police boosts arsenal against terrorism

In response to escalating terrorist attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the provincial police force has procured weapons and modern equipment to enhance security measures.

According to official documents, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police sought 7 billion rupees from the Ministry of Interior to address the law and order situation. However, the provincial government released 3 billion rupees for immediate needs.

The allocated funds have facilitated the purchase of advanced vehicles worth 1.56 billion rupees and modern weapons costing 400 million rupees. Additionally, thermal guns, night vests, and technical equipment totaling 100 million rupees have been acquired. Bulletproof jackets and helmets valued at 500 million rupees were also part of the procurement.

Earlier this month, officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs and KP Police convened to discuss resource allocation, resulting in the ministry’s directive to prepare a comprehensive summary for the necessary provisions.