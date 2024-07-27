Amina Urooj remanded to police custody for four days

Amina Urooj, accused of orchestrating the kidnapping of renowned Pakistani dramatist Khalilur Rehman Qamar through a honey trap, has been placed under a four-day physical remand by the police.

The anti-terrorism court of Lahore, presided over by Judge Khalid Arshad, issued a detailed one-page written order. The court found the request by the investigating officer to be justified, thereby approving the four-day physical remand of the accused.

According to the court’s decision, Amina Urooj will be in police custody from sunrise to sunset and will be presented in court again on July 30.

The written judgment details that Inspector Imran Yusuf, the investigating officer, presented Amina Urooj in court and sought a 20-day physical remand to facilitate the recovery process.

The case involves a dramatic turn of events where Amina Urooj allegedly lured Khalilur Rehman Qamar to her home under the pretense of discussing a new drama project. Upon his arrival, armed men abducted him. Qamar was reportedly released after paying a substantial ransom to his captors.

The court’s decision marks a significant development in this sensational case, as investigations continue to uncover further details.