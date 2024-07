Four people were murdered when gunmen sprayed a car with bullets in Kharian on Saturday morning. The attackers targeted the vehicle within limits of Kakrali Police Station in Ladiyan area of Kharia.

The deceased included Malik Tahir, son Malik Irfan and his grandson, all residents of Samrala. Soon after receiving the information, the police rushed to the crime scene and started collecting evidence. Police said there were four people in the car and they were all dead.