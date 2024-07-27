DG NAB proposes amendments to existing housing policy to regulate open file system

In a bid to provide relief to victims of the Housing sector and other frauds, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore, under the supervision of Director General (DG) NAB Lahore Amjad Majeed Aulakh, convened a monthly open court session at the Lahore office. The event was attended by 250 (approx.) affectees of fraudulent housing schemes and other cheating public matters.

During the session, DG NAB Lahore engaged with the complainants and announced that the Bureau has proposed amendments to the existing housing policy to regulate the open file system to prevent further exploitation of common citizens. He emphasized that NAB will, henceforth, only entertain genuine complaints and also instructed affectees to furnish documentary evidence, including allotment letters and payment receipts generated by concerned housing societies, to substantiate their claims.

DG NAB Lahore also apprised the affectees of Pak-Arab Housing Society that NAB is poised to distribute cheques worth billions of rupees as part of its efforts to provide relief to victims of housing sector fraud. He revealed that NAB has completed the re-verification process of 2400 affectees and is preparing to file a Reference in Court to bring the perpetrators to justice. Furthermore, DG NAB Lahore disclosed that NAB has filed an application in court to cancel the bail of accused persons, including Ammar Gulzar and Waqar Gulzar, meanwhile, has also sought permission from the honorable court to sell the seized properties of the said authorities to compensate the affectees. The DG also announced that NAB has contacted DG LDA to address complaints from developed blocks’ residents for delays in pending development work.

In response to grievances raised by Prime Zone affectees, DG NAB Lahore announced that NAB has apprehended the main accused named Mufti Rizwan, and has initiated proceedings to cancel the bails of other accused persons. He also revealed that the investigation into the administration of Prime Zone is underway to impart justice. Regarding the main absconder, Imran, DG NAB Lahore announced that a red warrant will soon be issued, and efforts are underway to bring the same back through Interpol to face justice. In response to complaints from Khayaban-i-Ameen Housing Society affectees, DG NAB Lahore directed the administration to provide plots, flats, and houses to all affectees as per promise and warned of strict action if the administration fails to comply. DG NAB Lahore also cautioned that if the Khayaban-i-Ameen administration fails to redress public grievances within the timeframe given by the honorable court, NAB will take stringent action against the administration to ensure justice is served.

Regarding complaints from New Lahore City affectees, DG NAB Lahore announced that NAB has sought details from DG LDA regarding the alleged collection of additional development charges by the society administration to determine the veracity of the claims. He also assured affectees who have made full payments that they will be given possession of plots immediately and warned the administration of strict action if they fail to provide ownership rights to such affectees.

Regarding complaints from Park View Housing Society, DG NAB Lahore announced that NAB’s jurisdiction applies to cases of fraud with the public and assured the affectees that NAB will take the excessive development charges matter with RUDA.

While talking with the affectees of ForU Real Traders, he maintained that the complaints are being received in Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore, as well. Yet, NAB will determine the region where the matter will be pursued.

On the complaints of Al-Rehman Garden Phase -4 (Jallo Park) DG summoned the said society officials to justify the complainants without any delay and also warned for strict action in case the matter not resolved. He also issued appropriate directives to the concerned authorities regarding Grand Avenue Housing and Palm Vista Housing.

The affectees expressed satisfaction with the actions taken by DG NAB Lahore during the open court session and appreciated the vision of Chairman NAB for hosting open court sessions to provide relief to victims of housing sector fraud.