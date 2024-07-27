Daniyal Chudhry fears opposition’s plan to unleash May 9th-style chaos

A senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Barrister Daniyal Chudhry Saturday exposed the opposition’s alleged plan to unleash May 9th-style chaos, warning that their true intention is to derail democracy and plunge the nation into turmoil.

Talking to a private news channel, the leader’s dire warning raises fears of a catastrophic showdown that could imperil Pakistan’s fragile democratic setup, adding, the government has reiterated its stance on maintaining law and order.

He warned the opposition that any attempts to resist designated protest areas will not be tolerated.

His statement comes as a clear warning to opposition leaders who have been threatening to hold protests in sensitive areas that government understand that protest is their right, but we will not allow anyone to use this right to create chaos and destruction.

‘Protests should be peaceful and within the bounds of the law,’ he urged.

Responding a query, he said despite being allotted designated spaces for demonstrations, the opposition has insisted on protesting in D-Chowk, a highly sensitive area that has been cordoned off by security forces, he added.

The government has been clear from the start that it would not allow anyone to create disturbances in the country or take the law into their own hands, he added.

The designated protest areas have been specifically chosen to ensure the safety and security of all citizens, and any attempts to deviate from these areas will be met with swift action, he mentioned.

To another question, he explained despite the warnings, opposition leaders remain adamant on protesting in D-Chowk, claiming that the government is stifling their democratic right to protest.

However, the government remains resolute, insisting that it will not compromise on national security or allow anyone to create chaos in the country, he added.

“Dialogue is the only peaceful way to resolve issues,’ the government spokesperson emphasized.

We are open to talks and negotiations with the opposition, and we believe that all issues can be resolved through peaceful means”, he added. However, we will not allow anyone to repeat the May 9th incident, he highlighted.