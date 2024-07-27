Pakistan, Saudi Arabia pledge to boost bilateral ties

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday held a meeting with the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Nawaf al Maliki here to discuss the positive trajectory of fraternal relations between Pakistan and the Kingdom.

In the meeting, the two sides discussed various issues especially enhancing cooperation in different sectors including education, trade and investment.

Secretary Education who participated in the meeting, briefed on the forthcoming conference of Muslim countries on Girls’ Education in Islamabad.

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of the commitment to strengthening mutually beneficial bilateral ties between the two brotherly countries.