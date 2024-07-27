NDMA issues advisory for intensified monsoon activity from July 28-31

The NDMA has issued instructions to all relevant departments to take necessary precautions to mitigate the possible effects of flooding and extreme weather as monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate upper parts of the country from 27th July 2024 and likely to remain till 31st July 2024. Under influence of this system, Rainfall may trigger landslides, mudslides or falling boulders potentially disrupting roads during this period in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Galiyat, Murree, Gilgit Baltistan and State of AJ&K, a news release said. Rainfall may cause flash flooding in local nullahs. Hill torrents may trigger in Sulaiman and the Kirthar Ranges.Likewise, hill torrents are likely to trigger in D.G. Khan and Rajanpur. Flash floods can strike suddenly, catching people off guard. Population at risk is advised to avoid flood waters and find a safe location away from flood-prone areas.