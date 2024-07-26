Husain Al-Musallam: Managing the Olympic Council of Asia Towards New Heights



Husain Al-Musallam, the Director General of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), has been instrumental in elevating the stature of Asian sports on the global stage. Under his management, the OCA has seen significant advancements in its operations, athlete support, and international collaborations.

Al-Musallam has been a strong advocate for transparency and integrity in sports administration. His efforts led to the establishment of the Aquatics Integrity Unit and the Athletes’ Committee, initiatives aimed at ensuring fair play and athlete representation within the organization.

One of his notable achievements is the successful organization and management of major sporting events across Asia. Al-Musallam played a pivotal role in overseeing the preparations for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, ensuring that all contracts were signed and construction timelines met, even amidst the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. His management was crucial in the difficult decision to postpone the games to prioritize athlete safety.

Additionally, Al-Musallam has been actively involved in promoting Asian sports media. He praised the media’s role in putting the continent at the forefront of world sport during the 24th AIPS Asia Congress in Seoul, highlighting their contribution to the success of events like the Asian Games and the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games.

Looking forward to the Paris Olympics, Al-Musallam is excited about the opportunities it presents for Asian athletes. He is focused on ensuring that they are well-prepared and supported, continuing his commitment to athlete welfare and excellence.

Husain Al-Musallam’s dedication to the Olympic movement in Asia is evident in his numerous initiatives and unwavering support for sports development across the continent. His vision and leadership are set to bring continued success and recognition to Asian sports on the global stage.