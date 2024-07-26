OpenAI to challenge Google with new search functionality

OpenAI on Thursday said it was putting its artificial intelligence engine to work in a challenge to Google’s market-dominating search engine. The startup behind ChatGPT announced that it is testing a “SearchGPT” prototype that is “designed to combine the strength of our AI models with information from the web” to answer online queries quickly and to provide relevant sources. SearchGPT is being made available to a small group of users and publishers to get feedback, OpenAI said in a blog post. Search features refined in the prototype will be woven into ChatGPT in the future, according to the San Francisco-based company. Users will be able to interact with SearchGPT through conversational queries, and can ask follow-up questions as they might if speaking to a person, OpenAI said. Google recently added AI-generated query result summaries — referred to as “Overviews” — to its search engine, causing worries among some that the move would result in fewer opportunities to serve up money-making ads. This new feature offers written text at the top of results for Google searches, ahead of the traditional links to sites, which summarizes information that the engine believes answers the user’s search query.