Imposition of Section 144 in Punjab challenged in LHC

The enforcement of Section 144 across Punjab has been challenged in the Lahore High Court (LHC). The application was filed by Azhar Siddique advocate making Punjab government, home Secretary and deputy commissioner respondents in the case.

The petition contended that enforcement of Section 144 was done on political grounds and to halt the peaceful protest of a political party. The plea requested the court to declare the notification of Section 144 null and void and annulled its enforcement until final judgement on the petition. The Home Department has banned the procession, public gatherings, sit-ins and rallies across Punjab for three days.

The ban will be enforced from July 26, Friday to July 28, Sunday. Section 144 has been imposed to maintain law and order situation and protection of human lives and properties. The department said the decision has been taken in view of threats of terrorism, adding that public gatherings could be an easy target for militants. It said that the administration in Punjab will ensure the implementation of the order.