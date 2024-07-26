Faisalabad madrassa student brutally beaten by teacher

In yet another unfortunate incident of corporal punishment, a video of a madrassa teacher brutally beating his student has gone viral, causing uproar on social media.

The incident took place in Faisalabad’s Thikriwala area, with the police filing a first information report (FIR) on the complaint of the boy’s father, Rashid, it emerged on Friday.

The case was lodged under Sections 328A (exposure and abandonment of child under twelve years by parent or person having care of it) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). In the FIR, the father mentions that the teacher, Mohammad Rizwan, who is a cleric at the Jamia Ghousia Rizvia, started beating his son on July 24 due to an unknown reason after Zuhr prayers. Two other students – Mohammad Raza and Munawwar – who were present there, pleaded with the teacher to stop beating the student, following which he let him go. When the father, according to the FIR, questioned the madrassa teacher about his actions, Rizwan became angry and started abusing him. Following the altercation, the father came to the police to lodge a case on July 25.