Marriyum terms PTI’s hunger strike a ‘diet plan’

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that PTI’s hunger strike commencing at 3pm and ending by 7pm is more a “diet plan” than a hunger strike. She stated that “intermittent fasting” is being carried out for the offenders of the May 9 incident. She censured that a hunger strike that begins after lunch and ends before dinner is a mere farce and a joke. For the culprits of May 9, a four-hour “diet plan” can only be followed, she added. Marriyum Aurangzeb stated that those who have pushed the country to inflation and kept the people hungry, a four-hour hunger strike can be mocked at. The Senior Minister categorically stated that those who confessed to damaging national installations, desecrating martyrs monuments, torching Quaid-e Azam’s residence, injuring police and Rangers personnel deserve a stern punishment instead of observing a four-hour hunger strike.