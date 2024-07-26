CM okays Rs16m grant for physically impaired people

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, in his meeting with a delegation of the Pakistan Association of the Blind, Sindh, approved a grant of Rs16 million and vehicles to pick & drop the blind children from their homes to school.

“We are implementing the five per cent quota in government jobs for differently abled persons,” the CM said in his meeting with the association members. The meeting was attended by PSCM Agha Wasif and Secretary DEPD Tauha Farooqi. The delegation comprised Association President Riaz Memon, Senior Vice President Ghulam Dastagir, General Secretary Saad Noor, Secretary Finance Mohsin Ali, and others.

The CM said that the President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari has directed him to resolve all the issues of the persons with impairment of vision. At this, Riaz Memon, president of the Association, said that his delegation had called on him [President Zardari]. Mr Riaz said that Asif Ali Zardari, during his last tenure as President of Pakistan, had granted them a concession card for travelling in PIA and Railways, which was rescinded when his tenure was over.

He said that the PPP government of Gilani had also supported them, and the support was discontinued when the government was changed. The CM was told that Blind persons should be issued a CNIC reflecting their vision impairment. At this, the CM assured the association that he would talk to the NADRA authorities to resolve their issue. The association members requested the CM approve an annual grant for their association. At this, the CM approved the Rs16 million annual grant and directed the DEPD Secretary to send him a summary for formal approval.

The association members told the CM that their two centres – Larkana and Karachi – needed transport facilities for pick and drop. The CM approved two vehicles for them to pick up children from home for the Center/School and then drop them back home. Murad Ali Shah told the association that there would be separate facilities for the blind at Inclusive City and their members would be taken into confidence in developing facilities there. The Blind Association members lauded the CM for his steadfast support for differently-abled persons.