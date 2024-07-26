Forbes names Karachi second most dangerous city for tourists

Forbes Advisor has ranked Karachi as the second most dangerous city for tourists in its 2024 list, following Caracas, Venezuela. The study evaluated 60 global destinations based on seven major risk factors: crime, personal safety, health, infrastructure, natural disasters, and digital security. Karachi received a safety score of 93.12, just behind Caracas, which scored 100. Yangon, Myanmar, ranked third with a score of 91.67. The list also includes Lagos, Nigeria, Manila, Philippines, Dhaka, Bangladesh, Bogota, Colombia, Cairo, Egypt, Mexico City, Mexico, and Quito, Ecuador. Forbes’ analysis highlighted that political instability, high crime rates, and lack of adequate health and infrastructure facilities contributed significantly to Karachi’s high-risk ranking. Tourists in Karachi are particularly vulnerable to street crimes and terrorism-related incidents. Moreover, the city struggles with issues like inadequate public transport, poor sanitation, and frequent power outages, which further diminish its safety profile.