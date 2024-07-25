More Chaos?

Since the ECP had no choice but to follow a crystal-clear directive from the apex court on the issue of reserved seats, it sidelined its earlier party ticket reservations and notified 39 MNAs, who had declared themselves PTI lawmakers in the nomination papers, on Wednesday.

As for the remaining 41, the court has already given them a breathing space of 15 days to appear before a commission to realign themselves with a particular political party. Considering the unexpected cut to their own share of the pie, it was not unsurprising to see the PPP tag along with its coalition partner in challenging the verdict, urging the bench to reconsider addressing the gaping loopholes.

Both petitioners referred to the relief given to a party that had never been an appellant and claimed that the judges had risen above their constitutionally mandated function of interpretation to dabble in legislation.

More delaying tactics are to follow soon no matter what the party spokespersons may remark about respecting the sovereignty of democracy’s three pillars yet it can only be hoped for them to move on and focus on delivering their mandate while praying that this case does not prove to be the first falling domino, creating a momentum for their before-time exit.

Still, losing a two-thirds majority would make any government vulnerable to the no-confidence sword hanging over its head. Latest developments in all realms in just last month suggest that the legislature needs all the support it can get to green-light tabled reform.

The devil may lie in the details but from the looks of it, the Sharif administration is juggling radioactive options like internet firewall, criminalising defamation and the ever-so-controversial ban on PTI on frivolous grounds, which a visible opposition could easily dismantle.

Islamabad’s earlier interest in striking reconciliatory notes stood in stark contrast to Imran Khan’s refusal to play ball. However, the ongoing kneejerk scheme appears to have sandwiched the exasperated Pakistani common man between the two extremes (neither of which wishes to take the middle lane). Far too overwhelmed to crush the opposition, the ongoing government has had little time or resources to work on the provision of much-promised relief to millions who cannot sustain the bedlam for much longer. *