Pakistan’s Battle for Dignity

Recent data from NEPRA, covering January 24 to March 24, shows that capacity payments to 40 families owning various IPPs totalled Rs 150 billion per month, with more than half of these plants operating below 10 per cent capacity.

Astonishingly, four plants are receiving Rs 10 billion every month without supplying any power. This blatant exploitation underscores the extent of financial haemorrhaging inflicted on the economy, draining resources that could be better allocated to public welfare and development projects.

The grip of elite capture on state resources and institutions is tightening, leaving the majority of the population grappling with indignity and deprivation. This phenomenon, where a small segment of society monopolizes economic, political, and social resources, has profound implications for human dignity. The consequences of this imbalance are evident in the widening gulf between the privileged few and the suffering masses, leading to a crisis of governance, economic instability, and social fragmentation.

One of the most evident consequences of elite capture in Pakistan is the gross misallocation of state resources. A significant portion of the national budget, estimated to be around 2,200 billion rupees annually, is spent on pensions, perks, and foreign trips for a privileged class of retired and serving officers, politicians, and other high-ranking officials.

This excessive expenditure starkly contrasts with the limited public spending on essential services such as healthcare, education, and social welfare. The disparity in resource allocation strips the majority of their dignity by denying them access to basic needs and services, thereby perpetuating cycles of poverty and marginalization.

The luxurious lifestyles enjoyed by the elite further exacerbate this indignity. With pensions starting from 200,000 rupees and going up to 1,000,000 rupees, high-end cars, expansive residences, and exclusive business-class travel, the elite lives in stark contrast to the ordinary citizens who struggle to make ends meet.

This glaring inequality not only highlights the economic divide but also underscores a profound lack of empathy and connection between the ruling class and the masses. The common citizen, who faces skyrocketing inflation, unemployment, and lack of access to basic amenities, feels increasingly alienated and devalued.

Moreover, the elite’s stranglehold on political power ensures that policies and decisions are often made to serve their interests, rather than addressing the needs of the broader population. Regardless of their political affiliations, whether from the People’s Party, PML-N, PTI, or the establishment, the elite’s detachment from the daily struggles of the common people results in a lack of meaningful policy interventions aimed at improving the lives of the majority. This political disconnect further diminishes public trust in the state and its institutions, as citizens feel that their voices and concerns are systematically ignored.

The culture of impunity that accompanies elite capture also plays a significant role in strangling dignity. Corruption, nepotism, and misuse of public office are rampant, yet rarely result in accountability for those in power. This pervasive corruption undermines the rule of law and erodes public confidence in the judiciary, law enforcement, and other state institutions. When citizens witness the elite evading justice and continuing to benefit from their positions of power, their sense of dignity is further compromised. They feel powerless and disenfranchised, unable to challenge the systemic injustices they face.

The impact of elite capture on social services is another critical area where human dignity is compromised. Public education and healthcare systems are in a state of decay, with the elite able to afford private alternatives while the poor are left to suffer. This educational divide perpetuates a cycle of poverty, as those without access to quality education are unable to secure better employment and improve their socio-economic status. The systemic marginalization that results from inadequate public services strips individuals of their dignity by denying them the opportunity to achieve their full potential and contribute meaningfully to society.

Economic inequality, exacerbated by elite capture, stifles economic mobility and innovation. Small businesses and entrepreneurs struggle to compete in an environment where the elite control key industries and resources. This lack of economic opportunities for the majority leads to widespread poverty and unemployment, further degrading human dignity. When people are denied the chance to earn a decent livelihood and improve their standard of living, their ability to lead dignified lives is severely compromised.

The concentration of political power in the hands of the elite also undermines democratic governance. When political power is monopolized by a few, it weakens the principles of democracy and representative governance.

This disenfranchisement leads to public apathy and disengagement from the political process, further eroding the mechanisms of accountability essential for a healthy democracy. The erosion of democratic norms and institutions is a direct affront to human dignity, as it denies individuals their right to participate in the governance of their country and hold their leaders accountable.

Elite capture in Pakistan is strangling human dignity through economic, political, and social monopolization. The disproportionate allocation of resources, political disconnects, culture of impunity, inadequate social services, and economic inequality all contribute to a profound sense of indignity among the majority of citizens.

Addressing this issue requires comprehensive reforms to ensure equitable distribution of resources, inclusive governance, and the restoration of public trust in state institutions. Only by dismantling the structures of elite capture can Pakistan hope to uphold the dignity of all its citizens and move towards a more just and equitable society.

The writer is an Islamabad-based veteran journalist and an independent researcher. He can be reached on Twitter @riazmissen