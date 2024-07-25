UK cop suspended after video of violent arrest sparks protest

A video showing a British police officer kick and stamp on a man’s head during an arrest at Manchester airport in northern England sparked a protest outside a police station late on Wednesday.

Police suspended one of the officers involved and referred the actions to an independent police complaints watchdog after the video, filmed by an onlooker, was posted on social media platforms and attracted criticism.

It showed a chaotic scene in an airport car park, in which several officers armed with tasers restrained two suspects. The events preceding this scene were not included in the video.

In the footage, a male officer was seen aiming a taser at a man lying on the ground. Reports suggested the men being beaten by police officers were British Pakistanis. One man was kicked and stamped upon by an officer as he lay face down on the floor. The second man also appeared to be struck in the head by an officer.

A Greater Manchester Police (GMP) statement said the video showed “an event that is truly shocking, and that people are rightly extremely concerned about. The use of such force in an arrest is an unusual occurrence and one that we understand creates alarm”.

It said police had responded to reports of an assault, and three officers were assaulted during their response. The officers, including one female officer whose nose was broken, required hospital treatment.

An officer was suspended on Thursday, having initially only been removed from operational duties.

The two men were arrested on suspicion of assault, assault of an emergency worker, affray, and obstructing police. The incident sparked a protest outside a police station in a nearby town. One video posted online showed a crowd of at least 100 people chanting “Shame on you GMP”. Police, who have not provided any details about the identity of those arrested at the airport, said the protest concluded safely and without incident.

“We have spent the evening listening to community feedback and will continue to engage with communities and elected members to maintain strong partnership links and understand local views,” they said in a subsequent statement.