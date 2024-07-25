Pakistan lauds China for achieving Palestinian ‘Declaration of Unity’

The Foreign Office on Thursday welcomed the ‘Declaration of Unity’ signed by Palestinian political factions in Beijing, recognising and commending China’s role in facilitating meaningful negotiations.

“Unity among the Palestinian people is of paramount significance given the ongoing war crimes against the Palestinian people, particularly in Gaza, and the blatant disregard for international law by the Israeli occupation forces,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch stated during her weekly press briefing.

She urged the international community to intervene immediately to halt the ongoing illegal and relentless aggression in Gaza. Baloch reiterated Pakistan’s support for the Palestinian people’s inalienable right to self-determination, their right of return to Palestine, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

Addressing the periodic report of the Human Rights Committee in Geneva on India, FO spokesperson noted that important questions were raised regarding arrests under draconian laws like the Public Safety Act and Public Security Act, as well as the frequent suspension of mobile internet services in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

“This demonstrates continuing concerns of the international human rights machinery about the dismal human rights situation in IIOJK. We call on the international community to take note of these human rights abuses by India in IIOJK and to bring an end to the suppression of the Kashmiri people,” she said, reiterating Pakistan’s continued political, diplomatic, and moral support for the Kashmiri people.

Baloch announced that Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi will lead the Pakistani delegation at the 31st ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Ministerial Meeting in Laos on Saturday where he will participate in discussions on political and security issues, share Pakistan’s perspective, and hold bilateral meetings with participating dignitaries.

The spokesperson also briefed the media on the visit of the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, that concluded on Thursday.

He held extensive talks with President Asif Ali Zardari, PM Shehbaz, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. He co-chaired the third round of the Pakistan-Turkmenistan Bilateral Political Consultations.

The discussions focused on intensifying efforts in political, economic, and defense cooperation, fostering parliamentary, cultural, and educational exchanges, and strengthening collaboration in multilateral forums.

Baloch apprised the media of a two-day Regional Conference on Export Control Programme for Dual-Use Goods in Central Asia, hosted by Pakistan on July 24-25.

The conference will be attended by senior officials and experts from various countries and international organisations to discuss national approaches to strategic trade controls and promote international cooperation in line with UN Security Council Resolution 1540.

Regarding the attack on Pakistan’s consulate in Frankfurt, Baloch said the matter had been taken up with the German government. On reports of the US Administration seeking a budget of $101 million for Pakistan, she called it an internal debate of the US Congress, traditionally meant for civil society and strategic priority areas. She also noted Pakistan’s response to a discussion at a “private event” in the Houses of Lords, emphasising that legislative bodies should promote positive dynamics in bilateral relations.

The spokesperson also stated that Pakistan has already sent humanitarian aid to the people of Palestine and is working to send more in the coming days.