Pakistan’s liquid foreign stand at $ 14.33bn

The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at US$ 14,335.4 million as of July 19 while the reserves held by the central bank were recorded as $ 9,027.2 million. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), in a statement issued on Thursday, informed that its liquid foreign reserves decreased by $ 397 million to $ 9,027.2 million due to external debt repayments during the week ended on July 19, 2024. Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were recorded as $ 5,308.2 million during the week under review, it added. Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on July 12, 2024, were $14,703.5 million. Among them foreign reserves held by the central bank were recorded as $ 9,423.7 million while $ 5,279.8 million were held by commercial banks.