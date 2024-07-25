Shahrukh Khan first Bollywood actor to be honoured with Gold Coins by Grevin Museum

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has another feather in his cap as prestigious Grevin Museum in Paris has honoured him by creating customised gold coins in his name, making him the first actor to receive such a tribute.

Often called King Khan, SRK has spent over three decades in the film industry, delivering numerous memorable movies. His remarkable contributions to cinema have earned him a vast array of awards, both domestically and internationally. The Grevin Museum first recognised his global influence in 2018 by creating a gold coin bearing his likeness and name. SRK will be honoured with the Career Achievement Award by the Locarno Film Festival. The ‘Jawan’ actor will be awarded the prestigious award for his outstanding career in Indian cinema spanning more than 100 feature films “in a breath-taking multitude of genres”. The 77th edition of the Locarno Film Festival will take place from August 7 and continue till August 17.

Khan will receive the award on August 10 at the Piazza Grande open-air venue where his film ‘Devdas’ will also be screened. It will be followed by Shah Rukh Khan’s conversation on August 11.

In addition to this honour, Shah Rukh Khan’s wax statues are displayed in 14 different locations worldwide, including the Grevin Museum. His immense fan following and iconic status continue to grow, showcasing his unmatched impact on the entertainment world.