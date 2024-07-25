Sheheryar Munawar and Ushna begin filming for ‘Yeh Ishq’

Showbiz heartthrob Sheheryar Munawar and A-list actor Ushna Shah began filming for their maiden project ‘Yeh Ishq’, by Qasim Ali Mureed. Two of the most good-looking and acclaimed actors in Pakistan’s showbiz, Ushna Shah and Sheheryar Munawar are finally joining hands for the first time, in the drama serial titled ‘Yeh Ishq’. The project went on the floors on Wednesday, confirmed director Qasim Ali Mureed in a new social media post, featuring the picture of the title’s clapperboard. Apart from the lead actors, the ensemble cast also features the latest showbiz sensation Shuja Asad and rising starlet Mahenur Haider in pivotal roles, along with veteran actors Shabbir Jan, Irsa Ghazal, Mehmood Aslam, Kinza Malik and Sohail Sameer. The upcoming play is backed by Humayun Saeed and Shahzad Nasib, under their production banner Six Sigma Plus. Eminent film and drama director Qasim Ali Mureed, of ‘Tich Button’, ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’, ‘Mere Humsafar’ and ‘Prem Gali’ fame, has been roped in to helm the direction of the script, penned by Sadia Akhtar, whose writing credits include hits like ‘Woh Pagal Si’ and ‘Muqaddar Ka Sitara’.