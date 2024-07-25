Route-8 of People’s Bus Service in Karachi inaugurated

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon inaugurated Route 8 of the Yusuf Goth to Tower People’s Bus Service in Karachi on Thursday.

The inaugural ceremony was held in Yusuf Goth and attended by Pakistan People’s Party MPA Liaquat Askani, former MNA Qadir Mandukhel, and People’s Party leaders Habib Jadoon, Faisal Jamot and others.

Addressing the ceremony, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said, “Today is a very important day as the route of the People’s Bus Service from Yusuf Goth to Tower is starting. The promises made by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, President Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur, the Chief Minister of Sindh and the elected representatives to the people are being fulfilled.”

He said that the leadership of the Pakistan People’s Party was working day and night to provide maximum relief to the people. In the last four days, new buses have been deployed, and new routes have been started by the Sindh government. Millions of people will benefit from these new routes, he added.

The senior minister said that in this era of inflation and intense heat, the government of Sindh was providing air-conditioned buses at minimum fares, ensuring that people could easily reach their destinations. This initiative aims to make daily travel, including commutes for work and education, more convenient and comfortable, he said.

The minister said that when petrol prices increased and there was talk of raising bus fares, the Chief Minister stated that the government of Sindh would not burden the people and that subsidies would be provided. “The Sindh government has introduced a women-only pink bus service and an eco-friendly electric bus for the first time in Pakistan. The best hospitals in all of Pakistan are in Sindh; name any other province where the government provides free treatment like Sindh”.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that when people were made homeless due to rains and floods, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari promised to provide houses for all flood victims. Currently, following the instructions and orders of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the government of Sindh is constructing houses for 2.1 million families. Floods also occurred in Punjab, KP, and Balochistan, but such initiatives were not undertaken in regions without a PPP government, he expressed.

The senior minister said that a leader claimed to have collected five billion rupees for the flood victims. I want to ask, where are those five billion rupees? Was that money used for terrorism and social media propaganda, or was it used to create chaos in the country? In the 2018 elections, the public mandate of the entire nation was stolen and an artificial politician was presented as the leader, he said. He said that we promised the elected representatives here that buses would be operational.

He said that if the leader of PTI was arrested, incidents like those on May 9 would occur. When the police went to arrest PTI founder in Zaman Park, they were attacked with petrol bombs. It is crucial to differentiate between terrorism and politics. Regarding funding from countries like India and Israel, you must explain to the nation why they are supporting you, he added.