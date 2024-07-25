Sindh govt improves agro-economy by introducing climate-resilient crops: CM Murad

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has asked the civil servants to be honest, dedicated and hardworking to solve the public problems as per their capacity wherever they are posted.

He was talking the probationers of the 7th Civil Service Training Program (CSTP) who called on him here at the CM House here Thursday. They have completed pre-service training at the Training, Management & Research wing (TMR). The delegation was led by Secretary TMR Saeed Awan.

The meeting was attended by PSCM Agha Wasif, DG TMR Issa Memon, chief instructors Aftab Memon and Asad Abro, Director Nousheen Usman and DD Khalil Shaikh. The CM told the officers that they had a long career to reach the climax, and it was up to them to shape their career with an impressive track record of service, honesty, and dedication.