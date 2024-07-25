Sindh to distribute 200,000 solar panels in August

The Sindh government will distribute 200,000 solar panels in August in collaboration with the World Bank. According to media reports, Provincial Energy Minister Nasir Hussain Shah announced the initiative, stating, “We are trying to introduce a policy for cheaper electricity supply in Sindh. We are also considering providing 300 units of free electricity, which requires cooperation from the federal government.” Shah highlighted that the province has allocated funds in its budget for 500,000 solar panels. “A solar panel can supply energy to a fan and three bulbs,” he said. The minister mentioned discussions with banks to provide additional solar panels, with the Sindh government paying the interest on bank loans for these panels. “It is the vision of the PPP to provide cheaper electricity to people. We will also launch a programme of solar parks and e-bikes,” he added. Shah questioned the benefit of solar energy if taxes are imposed on it and emphasised the provincial government’s commitment to inexpensive energy projects. “People are shifting to solar after the increase in the price of grid electricity,” he noted.