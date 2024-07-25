Section 144 enforced in Punjab, Islamabad to ‘curb’ PTI protests

Section 144 was imposed in Punjab and Islamabad amid the PTI gearing up to hold nationwide protests on Friday.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure empowers the district administration to issue orders in the public interest that may place a ban on an activity for a specific period of time.

PTI leader Asad Qaiser on Sunday said that people across the country would protest on Friday (July 26) for the release of all political prisoners, including party founder Imran Khan, to reclaim the mandate. PkMAP chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai, who also heads the opposition alliance known as Tehreek Tahaffuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan (TTAP), had said on Tuesday the alliance was planning a major protest this Friday for the release of political prisoners. He had claimed that Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman would lend his support to the protest.

The PTI reiterated its intention today to hold nationwide protests on Friday under the TTAP’s banner. Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub called on everyone to “fully participate” in the peaceful protest across the country. He said there would be three demands: the immediate release of incarcerated PTI leaders and supporters, peace in the country and to register a protest against growing inflation.

Ayub said the above three would be achieved when “there are fair and transparent elections once again in the country and we are rid of this Form 47-government”.

An order from the Punjab Home Department issued today said that any political gathering or assembly was likely to provide a “soft target” to terrorists and miscreants due to the prevailing law and order situation and security threats.

Thus, it said any political gathering above posed “serious security threats” and was also “likely to cause threat to public peace and order as well as inconvenience to public at large”.

The home department said it was “essential to ensure security of the people and installations/buildings against any potential terrorist or untoward activity, in the larger interest of public safety, security, peace and tranquillity.”

It added that there were sufficient grounds to proceed under Section 144 as an immediate prevention and speedy remedy to prevent disturbance of public peace, the safety of lives and property of the public and tranquillity in Punjab.

“Now therefore, government of the Punjab … prohibits all kinds of political assemblies, gatherings, sits-in, rallies, demonstrations, jalsas, protests and such like other activities across Punjab with effect from July 26-28,” the order said.

Meanwhile, a press release from the Islamabad district administration said Section 144 was in effect and no rally or protest would be allowed.

“Violation of Section 144 cannot be allowed under any circumstances. Action will be taken in case of violation of law. In view of the protest, a force of Islamabad police has been deployed. Citizens should avoid being part of any illegal activities,” the press release said.

The Islamabad police issued a similar warning, saying that no gathering was allowed without prior permission.

“In view of Muharram, the police are deployed at the majalis and processions. Violators of the law will be dealt with severely,” the police said.

The Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) is also set to hold its Islamabad sit-in on July 26 demanding a reduction in electricity tariffs, withdrawal of slab system for power tariffs and review of agreements with independent power producers.

“The JI sit-in in Islamabad on July 26 is for the rights of the people, against inflation, and unjust taxes imposed in the recent budget,” JI Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman had previously told the media.

The party said it would hold its sit-in at D-Chowk at all costs despite the imposition of Section 144.