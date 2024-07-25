Terrorist killed in Hoshab IBO

At least one terrorist was killed and two others were injured and their hideout was destroyed in a successful intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted by the security forces in Balochistan’s Hoshab District last night, the military said on Thursday.

During the operation, an intense exchange of fire occurred between the troops and the terrorists, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

As a result, terrorist Ali Jan was killed, while two other terrorists sustained injuries, it added.

The forces recovered weapons, ammunition, and explosives from the deceased terrorist, who had been actively involved in various terrorist activities in the area, including the kidnapping and target killing of innocent civilians, according to military’s media wing.

A sanitisation operation is currently underway to eliminate any remaining terrorist present in the area.

The security forces in coordination with the nation, remain committed to thwarting any attempts to disrupt the peace and stability of Balochistan, said the ISPR.

Last week, the Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested a close associate of former al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, the mastermind of the 9/11 attacks in the United States, in an IBO.

The CTD spokesperson identified the arrested all-Qaeda terrorist as Aminul Haq, whose name appeared in the United Nations’ updated list of designated terrorists. The spokesperson said that a case of Haq’s arrest had been registered and further investigations were under way.

Earlier this month, on July 10, a joint intelligence-based operation (IBO) led by security forces and police targeted a high-profile terrorist in Hassan Khel, Peshawar District.

According to the ISPR, the operation, prompted by intelligence reports, culminated in a fierce firefight, resulting in the neutralisation of three terrorists, including the high-value target (HVT), terrorist commander Abdul

Raheem.