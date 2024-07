Lahore High Court Chief Justice Ms. Aliya Neelum sought details of cases related to Punjab. During a bail application hearing for an accused identified as Imran, the Chief Justice directed the Prosecutor General of Punjab, to furnish details of cases registered in Punjab, the number of submitted challans, and the number of under-trial cases. Chief Justice Neelum issued these directions to the Prosecutor General of Punjab, Syed Farhad Ali Shah.