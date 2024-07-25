The Perils of Unchecked Extremism

There is no meaningful change in Modi’s cabinet, with key ministries still held by the BJP. All those ministers who have till recently played key role in setting domestic agenda revolving around Hidutva militancy and those who ran foreign policy retain their ministerial portfolios.

What does this trend suggest? An unwillingness to address the communal tensions and move towards inclusive governance in the context of Indian internal politics and continuation of no contact with Pakistan and no stopping to countering China while benefiting from China-US competition. So far this policy has helped Modi to secure the rare third term, and there is no pressure on his government to change it.

With Ajit as home minister Doval as the national security advisor, Jaishankar as foreign Minister and Yogi as UP chief minister tend to strengthen the view that the policies witnessed in last two tenures would not undergo any drastic change. This presumption will only perpetuate the state of enmity between India and its neighbors, undermining regional stability and economic development. Without a genuine dialogue and concessions to all parties, the prospects for improved cross-border connectivity and economic cooperation remain bleak.

The BJP, the ruling Hindu has played critical role in perpetuating religious extremism and intolerance towards religious minorities, particularly Muslims and Christians. In fact, it implemented policies and rhetoric rooted in Hindutva ideology, which seeks to establish Hindu supremacy and marginalize non-Hindu communities in complete defiance of Constitutional guarantees for minorities.

What was offensive to other minorities and not allowed under the country’s law included banning cow slaughter, promoting Hindu education and culture, and making inflammatory statements against Muslims. In parallel, BJP aligned itself with extremist Hindu groups like the RSS and VHP, giving them impetus to commit acts of violence and discrimination against minorities. Incidents of “cow lynchings”, attacks on Christians, and the demolition of the Babri Masjid mosque, albeit common under the Congress rule, increased multifold under BJP rule. The BJP’s politicization of religious issues, such as the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was a calculated strategy to consolidate its Hindu voter base and marginalize minorities.

The BJP’s embrace of Hindutva ideology, alliance with extremist Hindu groups, and failure to curb communal violence have significantly contributed to the rise of religious intolerance and extremism in India. Under its rule, there is no chance that one will witness its abatement.

Karnell Singh, a leader from India’s ruling Hindu nationalist BJP party sparked outrage with his chilling threat to “slaughter 200,000 Muslims” following an incident involving a cow’s head near a Hindu temple in Delhi the other day. This inflammatory rhetoric is a troubling manifestation of the extremist Hindutva sentiments that have long plagued India, particularly towards its Muslim The path forward requires a shift away from divisive Hindutva politics and towards inclusive, secular governance that addresses the concerns of all communities. Only then can India hope to foster regional peace, economic integration and shared prosperity with its neighbors, and achieve its strategic goals including a permanent membership of the UN SC.

But one should not forget that India’s history is marred by religious-based violence, including the traumatic events surrounding the Partition and the subsequent conflicts over the status of Kashmir and the Sikh community’s demand for Khalistan. These deep-seated divisions continue to simmer, threatening to erupt into further chaos and instability. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third term has seen the retention of the same BJP team in key ministries, signaling reluctance to meaningfully address these issues or introduce substantive changes in India’s governance and foreign policy. This intransigence undermines the prospects for regional stability and economic development, as the perpetual state of enmity and “hybrid warfare” between India and its neighbors stifles any progress towards connectivity and prosperity.

Geopolitical tensions and instability is harmful to Indian as well. Its strategic interests which undoubtedly are not to play a second fiddle to any other power but to use their power to enhance its own global power & projection. The abusive governance style of Modi will continue to hamper regional economic progress, as no profitable ventures can thrive in an environment of chaos.

Without a genuine commitment to dialogue, reconciliation, and the protection of minority rights, India’s path forward remains treacherous. The temptation to “undo each other” will continue to fuel geopolitical tensions, effectively killing any hopes for a thriving regional economy. Connectivity initiatives, which are crucial for economic development, cannot be profitably pursued in an environment of chaos and instability. To break this vicious cycle, India must confront its own demons of religious extremism and intolerance.

The government must take decisive steps to rein in hate speech, protect minority communities, and foster a culture of inclusivity and mutual understanding. Only then can India hope to establish lasting peace and stability in the region, paving the way for sustainable economic growth and regional integration. Fortunately, India’s neighbors, particularly Pakistan and China, are ready to play a constructive role in this process. Engaging in constructive dialogue, addressing longstanding disputes, and finding common ground on issues of shared interest can help create an environment conducive to regional cooperation and development.

The path ahead is fraught with challenges, but the stakes are too high to ignore. India’s future, and the prosperity of the entire region, depends on its ability to overcome the divisive forces of religious extremism and embrace a more inclusive, peaceful, and prosperous vision for the future. Failure to do so will only perpetuate the cycle of instability and conflict, with devastating consequences for all.

The writer is a former ambassador and associated with the University of Sargodha and can be contacted: rahimmkarim@gmail.com.